2017 Cenevre Motor Show’a Kimler Damga Vuracak?

2017 CARMEDYA.COM – Cenevre Otomobil Fuarı’na sayılı günler kaldı. Her sene büyük bir merakla beklenen fuar, yine bu heyecanı sürdürüyor. 9 Mart itibariyle başlayacak olan etkinlikte birbirinden farklı modeller yer alacak. İşte sahne alacak modelleri sizler için derledik.
Viel Platz und ein cooler Look zeichnen den smart forfour crosstown edition aus, der als Crossover-Modell ideal für die Stadt ist. ;Plenty of space and a cool look define the smart forfour crosstown edition, a crossover model that is ideal for the city.;
Zum besonderen Outdoor-Look des smart forfour crosstown edition gehören spezielle Anbauteile in Unterfahrschutz-Optik vorn und hinten sowie markante Seitenschweller. ;The special outdoor look of the smart forfour crosstown edition includes special detachable parts in underride guard-look at front and rear and striking side skirts.;
Spezielle Anbauteile im Unterfahrschutz-Look und markante Seitenschweller sorgen für ein sportliches Crossover-Erscheinungsbild. ;Special detachable parts in underride guard-look and striking side skirts conjure up a sporty crossover appearance.;
smart forfour crosstown Edition Interior, Multifunktions-Sportlenkrad im 3-Speichen-Design in Leder und mit Ziernähten in grau. ;smart forfour crosstown Edition Interior, 3-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel in leather with grey topstitching;
smart forfour crosstown Edition Interior, Ablage-Paket: Handschuhfach abschließbar, Ablagenetz an Mittelkonsole im Beifahrerfußraum, Haltegurt zur Befestigung von Gegenständen auf dem Beifahrersitz. ;smart forfour crosstown Edition Interior, stowage space package: Lockable glove compartment, stowage net on centre console in front passenger footwell, retaining strap for securing items on the front passenger seat.;
Auf 100 Exemplare begrenzt, setzt das smart fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 die Reihe der limitierten BRABUS Kleinserien fort. ;To be produced in a run of 100 vehicles, the smart fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 is the latest in the limited BRABUS series.;
Die Kleinserie tritt elegant in Erscheinung. Harmonisch abgerundet wird der „BRABUS edition #2“ durch die neuen, 16 Zoll großen BRABUS „MONOBLOCK VIII“-Leichtmetallräder in Anthrazit matt glanzgedreht, tritt . Einen Kontrast hierzu bildet das tritop Textilverdeck in red. ;The limited edition vehicles cuts an elegant figure and is being harmoniously rounded off by the new, 16-inch BRABUS “MONOBLOCK VIII” alloy wheels in matt anthracite with a high-sheen finish. The tritop fabric soft top in red adds a contrasting touch.;
Innenraum mit tailor made Lederausstattung: Hochwertige Ledersitze in ruby red mit einer Wabensteppung in Rot, Armaturenbrett und Türmittelfeld sowie Multifunktions-Ledersportlenkrad sorgen für ein stimmiges Gesamtkonzept. ;Tailor-made leather interior: High-quality leather seats in ruby red with honeycomb quilting in red, and dashboard, door centre panels and multifunction leather sports steering wheel in ruby red provide for a coherent overall concept.;
Hochwertige Ledersitze in ruby red mit einer Wabensteppung in Rot, Armaturenbrett und Türmittelfeld sowie Multifunktions-Ledersportlenkrad in ruby red sorgen für ein stimmiges Gesamtkonzept. Abgerundet wird dieses durch die BRABUS Velours-Fußmatten. ;High-quality leather seats in ruby red with honeycomb quilting in red, and dashboard, door centre panels and multifunction leather sports steering wheel in ruby red provide for a coherent overall concept. The BRABUS velour floor mats add a finishing touch.;
New Civic Type R Prototype breaks cover in Paris
Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
First Honda Clarity Fuel Cell Arrives in Europe
Honda NeuV
Honda NeuV
2017 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon Recon
Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS – Designvariante in Weißmetallic, Exterieur (Autosalon Genf 2017) ;Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS – Design variant in white metallic, Exterior (Geneva Motor Show 2017);
Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS – Designvariante in Weißmetallic, Interieur, Kombination aus weißem Nappaleder und braunem Nubukleder (Autosalon Genf 2017) ;Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS – Design variant in white metallic, Interior, Mix of white nappa leather and brown nubuck leather (Geneva Motor Show 2017);
Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS in zwei Designvarianten (Autosalon Genf 2017) ;Mercedes-Benz Concept X-CLASS in two design variants (Geneva Motor Show 2017);
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet ;*Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 17,0 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 397 g/km
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet ;*Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 17,0 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 397 g/km
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet ;*Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 17,0 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 397 g/km
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet ;*Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 17,0 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 397 g/km
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet ;*Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 17,0 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 397 g/km
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet ;*Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 17,0 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 397 g/km
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet ;*Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 17,0 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 397 g/km
Electrifying: The new Opel Ampera-e will also light up the Geneva Motor Show with its NEDC certified electric range of 520 kilometers.
Make it yours: The new Opel Exclusive program will allow customers to choose from an unlimited amount of colors for their new Insignia.
Eyes on the road: The new head up display projects the most important information such as speed onto the windshield and into the direct line of sight of the driver.
Star of the show: The new Opel Insignia Grand Sport will celebrate its world premiere in Geneva.
Extended choice: Opel Exclusive offers a range of colors solely available for its customers including Glory Red.
Dynamic duo: The Insignia Sports Tourer and the Insignia Grand Sport will celebrate their world premieres at the Geneva Motor Show.
Clever loading: The new power tailgate can be opened by performing a kicking motion under the rear bumper.
Dynamic duo: The new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer and Grand Sport impress with their exciting design, top technologies and luxurious comfort, without any compromises in practicality.
Exciting eye-catcher: The athleticism of the new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer is derived from the Monza Concept design study.
Clear lines: The Opel blade characterizes the side of the new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer. The sweeping chrome between windows and roof makes the wagon look even more dynamic.
Neatly arranged cockpit: The driver of the new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer sits deep, surrounded by the instrument panel and the center console.
